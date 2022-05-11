Ferreira’s injury gains new chapter at Grêmio and striker remains in DM

In the last matches of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the fans of Guild saw an attack with Diego Souza, Biel and Elias Manoel in the offensive sector of coach Roger Machado’s team. This because striker Ferreira, until then Grêmio holder, left the team due to physical problems.

Taking too long to return to the pitch and without a clearer statement from the medical department, the player’s situation caught the attention of fans. Until, this Tuesday (10), the Club manifested itself through an official note ensuring that the young athlete will need to undergo surgery.

“Regarding the athlete Ferreira, the evolution of the clinical picture in recent days led to new imaging tests, which detected the presence of a right inguinal hernia, with the need for surgical correction.“, says part of the note (check out the full statement at the end of this article).

In pain to play football, the athlete ended up resorting to medical help from outside the Club, which would have shaken the relationship again between the parts. The information is from the website Globoesporte.com. “Information about the recovery period and return to activities will be communicated later”, says the Tricolor statement.

Check out the full note:

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, through its Medical Department, clarifies that it does not adopt, in its technical staff and/or professional athletes, experimental therapies (PRP, stem cells), in accordance with resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine about such a practice.

The Club guides its professionals in this regard, but respects patients’ individual right to choose, monitoring them permanently.

The Grêmio also communicates the inexistence of such a situation in any of the previous imaging evaluations and/or internal clinical procedures to which the athlete has been submitted, with conservative treatment.

Information on the recovery period and return to activities will be communicated later.