Festa Magia brings together Luiz Caldas and Zeca Baleiro on stage at Chácara Baluarte this Sunday

This Sunday (15), at 5 pm, fans of Luiz Caldas and Zeca Baleiro have an appointment with the two stars of Brazilian music in Salvador. They will be together in the first edition of 2022 of Festa Magia, which takes place at Chácara Baluarte, in the Santo Antônio Além do Carmo neighborhood.

The afternoon begins with the sound of Maranhão, who promises a tour of their discography. Zeca Baleiro returns to Salvador three years after his last performance at the Castro Alves Theater. The artist returns to the Salvador stages full of nostalgia to show a selection that includes remarkable songs from his career and some B-sides, among songs from his most recent albums. The public can also expect surprises from the singer-songwriter, who usually prepares reinterpretations of songs by other artists. The repertoire includes “Telegrama” (ZB), “Flor da Pele” (ZB), “Babylon” (ZB) and “Almost Nothing” (ZB and Alice Ruiz), among novelties such as “Te Amei Ali” (ZB and Frejat) and “Seven Lives” (ZB).

“I’m very happy with the realization of this show, after some delays. Happy to return to this wonderful and musical city, which always welcomes me with open arms, and to share the scene with my friend and partner Luiz Caldas, ace of our music I will play songs from the most recent albums, such as the 2 volumes of “O Amor no Caos” and “Canções d’Além-Mar”, in addition to the hits. And, of course, I must prepare some surprises. It will be a beautiful night, I’m sure !”, celebrates Zeca Baleiro.

Then it’s the party’s turn to take the stage. Luiz Caldas promises a breathtaking show. The father of axé music adds that the invitation is really to go out to the sound of hymns from his career and the Carnival of Salvador, such as “Haja Amor”, “Tieta”, “Beverly Hills”, “Ajayô”, “Magia”, “ Here comes the guard”, “Minha Princesa”, “Mademoiselle”, “Toda Menina Baiana” (Gilberto Gil) É D’Oxum (Gerônimo) and “Chame Gente” (Armandinho Macedo/ Moraes Moreira), among other hits that promise a “wash your soul” mood.

Luiz Caldas is also looking forward to seeing his friend and musical partner Zeca Baleiro again. “Zeca has been a friend for a long time. When I started the monthly album project, he was one of the first partners to participate, and it was on the Música Super Popular Brasileira album. He has always been an important advocate of the music that many people call brega and tacky, but it’s super Brazilian music. Artists like Odair José and Evaldo Braga have always been revered by Zeca and me, because I grew up listening to these guys in amusement parks, on loudspeakers and I learned a lot from them. and Zeca we have a great friendship and mutual admiration musically speaking and as human beings too, we like each other a lot. So, the energy that we will put into this party is the best possible, not to mention that Zeca’s band is very competent, even its bassist Fernando Nunes has played with me for many years and recorded several classics from my repertoire. It’s going to be quite a night”, celebrates Luiz.

The show takes place after being postponed last January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. sales in Sympla.