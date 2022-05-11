FIA sets deadline for Hamilton to remove nose piercing: newspaper

The controversy between Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the FIA, the entity that regulates Formula 1, continues. After the Miami GP held this weekend, the organization gave a deadline for the Briton to remove his jewelry to participate in races.

According to The Guardian, the Briton will have until the Monaco GP, scheduled for the last weekend in May, to remove the piercing he has in his nose.

This is a “medical exemption” informed by the FIA, which chose to ignore possible sanctions already in the Spain race, which takes place on the 22nd of this month.

Hamilton, on the other hand, was adamant about backing down in the fight with the federation. After the Miami race, he was asked by journalists about the possibility of removing the piercing and responded emphatically with a “no”. He also recalled that wedding rings are allowed by Formula 1.

He had already justified his attitude in previous interviews: “It’s a step backwards if you think about the steps we’re taking as a sport and the most important issues and causes that we need to focus on. I think we’ve made great strides as a sport and that’s a very , too small”.

What does Mercedes say?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff joined the discussion in a roundabout way. He asked the British to resolve the issues directly with Mohammed good Sulayem, current president of the FIA.

“I think a dialogue is needed between Lewis and Mohammed. It is clear that the rules are here to protect the drivers”, began the director to the Express newspaper.

“On the other hand, we need to maintain the possibility of diversity and our ways of expressing ourselves, and we know that’s important to Lewis.”