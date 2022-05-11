FIFA opens investigation that could change Qatar Cup vacancy owner – 05/11/2022

FIFA reported that its Disciplinary Committee has opened procedures to investigate the Chilean Football Federation’s complaint that the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo is actually Colombian and could not have defended Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Chile asks the Ecuadorians to lose points in the eight matches in which Castillo was present, which would take the country out of Qatar giving the place to the Chileans.

FIFA included the Peruvian Federation in the process because Peru finished fifth in the South American qualifiers and will play the world play-off against the winners of Australia and the United Arab Emirates – the game will be unique on June 13 in Qatar. Initially the Peruvian placement would not be modified. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador qualified directly for the World Cup.

On May 4, the Chilean federation filed a complaint alleging that “there is numerous evidence that Castillo was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas”.

Chile hired the Brazilian lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, a specialist in sports law and who represented the country in a similar case in the Russia Cup Qualifiers, winning points in a match against Bolivia. The problems, according to him, occurred when he was registered for the first time at the North America club, in 2012.

“We showed FIFA that this club was identified by the FEF itself (Ecuadorian federation) as the epicenter of forged player documents. for tampering with documents,” said Carlezzo.

In a statement, the Ecuadorian Football Federation said that Castillo is Ecuadorian for legal purposes and that he is “duly registered with the competent legal authority” and has “all national documentation in order”.

“We announce that the FEF is available to prove to FIFA and the body that is necessary that it has always acted legally and that our well-deserved qualification for the Qatar World Cup is the result of that”, concluded the federation in the statement.

There is no deadline for the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to decide and those who lose can still appeal to the International Federation’s Appeal Committee and then, if they wish, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Qatar World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18, 2022.