FIFA: why EA Sports announced the end of the game

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
  • Stefan Powell
  • BBC News Game Reporter

EA says 19,000 athletes and their likenesses will be included in EA Sports FC

Video game company Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that it will stop making FIFA-branded soccer games. This is one of the most profitable franchises in video game history, but EA broke off the partnership claiming that the cost of the license is too high.

EA will continue to make football video games, but starting in 2023 they will be under a new brand, called EA Sports FC. FIFA says it plans to release its own games.

“The FIFA name is the only original global title”, says the entity.

EA Sports created the first FIFA game in 1993.

