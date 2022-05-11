Find out how to watch the game against Altos on Prime Video TV News

The game Flamengo x Altos (PI) will be played this Wednesday (11), at 19:30 (Brasilia time), in a return clash for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The match takes place at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda, with live, online and exclusive broadcast by Prime Video . It won’t air on SporTV or Globo.

Amazon closed a deal with Globo to show 36 games from the Copa do Brasil this year. Of this total, 30 duels are only played on the streaming platform. The other six matches, which include semifinals and finals, will also be broadcast on streaming, in addition to Canalis Globo.

To access the matches, the interested party must subscribe to Prime Video. The monthly fee for the service is R$9.90 and gives consumers advantages such as free shipping on in-app purchases and a catalog of movies and series.

Who is already a customer has no additional cost to follow the clashes of the national competition. In addition to the monthly plan, there is an annual option for R$ 89. In any of the alternatives, it is possible to have 30 days free, with automatic renewal after the period.

The duel between Flamengo and Altos will have Tiago Leifert in the narration. Influencer Casimiro Miguel will also participate in the broadcast, as a commentator. The duo were hired by Amazon to cover the championship.

live flamenco

In the first match, Rubro-Negro came out behind the score with a bicycle goal scored by forward Manoel, but Pedro and João Gomes decreed the victory by 2 to 1 for the Carioca team. With the result, coach Paulo Sousa’s team secures a place in the round of 16 with a draw.

Altos, on the other hand, needs to reverse the score to advance in the competition. Jacaré wins the classification in normal time if they beat Flamengo with two or more goals difference. If the advantage is of only one, the decision will be in the penalty kicks.

The two clubs are coming from defeat in their last commitments, both for the Brasileirão. While Flamengo lost the classic to Botafogo by 1 to 0, for the Brasileirão, the Piauienses were defeated by 2 to 1 by Botafogo da Paraíba, in a match for Series C.