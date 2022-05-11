Sports

find out where to watch this match for the Copa do Brasil LIVE

Flamengo

This Wednesday (11), Flamengo enters the field against Altos-PI, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil

THE Flamengo faces Altos-PI, this Wednesday (11), at 19:30, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, for the return duel of the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup. Maracanã is undergoing a lawn renovation, so Mengão will not be playing in the stadium.

For the first match, the team led by Paulo Sousa won by 2 to 1, with this result, in this Wednesday’s game, the Flamengo need only a draw to advance to the round of 16.

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, a streaming service to which fans need to be subscribers to access the games. The values ​​vary from R$ 9.90/month or R$ 89.00/year, depending on the plan chosen.

With the last bad results, Paulo Sousa will be pressed for a good result and a convincing football. For tonight’s duel, the team will again have absences. The probable lineup should be: Hugo, Pablo, David Luiz (Cleiton) and Léo Pereira; Matheuzinho, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Ayrton; Everton Ribeiro (Marinho), Arrascaeta (Lazaro) and Pedro.

