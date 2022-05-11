First Annabeth defends new interpreter of the “Percy Jackson” saga



Actress Alexandra Daddario, who played Annabeth Chase in both “Percy Jackson” films, decided to comment on the choice of Leah Jeffries (“Empire”) for the role. The 11-year-old girl has been the target of racist hate on social media for not being black and not blonde like the character.

“Leah Jeffries is going to be an amazing Annabeth!” Daddario declared on his Twitter account.

Ever since Disney+ announced the interpreters of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, Jeffries’ choice has been heavily criticized, to the point that the character’s creator, Rick Riordan, author of the books on which the streaming series is based, leaves in his defense.

Riordan, who is also a producer on the Disney+ series, highlighted that he did not prioritize the physical characteristics of the characters during the selection of the actors, but the personality of each one. “The response to Leah’s casting was overwhelmingly positive and joyful, as it should be. Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth’s strength. She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero. they want to be,” he said.

“If you have a problem with this lineup, however, talk to me. You have no one else to blame. Whatever you take away from this post, we must agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong. Leah is, as much as we’ve discussed the potential for that kind of backlash and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she’s received online are off the line. They need to stop. Now,” he continued.

“You refuse to believe me, the guy who wrote the books and created these characters, when I say that these actors are perfect for the roles because of the talent they bring and the way they used their auditions to expand, improve and electrify lines they’ve been given. Once you see Leah as Annabeth, she’ll become exactly the way you imagine Annabeth, assuming you give her that chance, but you refuse to believe that can be true. You’re judging her suitability for this role solely and solely because of her looks. She’s a black girl playing someone who’s been described in the books as white. Friends, that’s racism,” Riordan added.

In addition to Jeffries, the Percy Jackson series will star Walker Scobbell (as the title character) and Aryan Simhadri (as Grover).

Production on the series will begin in July and Riordan himself signs the first episode, alongside Jon Steinberg (“Black Sails”), which will be directed by James Bobin (“The Muppets”).

The premiere date has not yet been set by Disney+.