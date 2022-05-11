Flamengo vs Altos: Matheuzinho and Pedro return, Rodrigo Caio should start, and David Luiz and BH rest | Flamengo

Pedro and Matheuzinho back, Rodrigo Caio predicted in the starting lineup, and David Luiz and Bruno Henrique were spared. That’s how Flamengo hit the road this Wednesday morning to face Altos, from Piauí, at 19:30 (Brasília time), at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda. With the 2 to 1 in favor in the game of Teresina, a draw is enough to advance to the round of 16.

1 of 3 Pedro training at Ninho — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF Pedro training at Ninho — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF

In addition to David Luiz and BH, who were out by choice and who are training this morning at Ninho, Diego Alves is out with pubalgia and Filipe Luís had a muscle injury. The forecast is that the side will stay about a month in treatment.

This is the sixth consecutive trip of the red-black squad, which has already passed through Curitiba, Santiago, Teresina, Córdoba and Brasília without entering the field in Rio de Janeiro and on Friday ends the marathon going to Fortaleza, where it faces Ceará in the Saturday. The last game at Maracanã was against Palmeiras, on April 20th.

2 of 3 David Luiz does not travel to Volta Redonda — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo David Luiz does not travel to Volta Redonda — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

For the duel with Altos, Matheuzinho is available again after almost a month. The winger felt a muscle injury in his thigh in the first half of the 3-1 over Talleres, at Maracanã, on April 13. Pedro, who was spared in the derby against Botafogo, is also going to play.

The big news, in turn, is Rodrigo Caio, who returns to play after more than five months and a long recovery process from surgery with knee complications. He is expected to be the owner.

Thus, the likely team has Hugo, Pablo, Rodrigo Caio and Léo Pereira; Matheuzinho, João Gomes, Willian Arão and Ayrton Lucas; Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Pedro.