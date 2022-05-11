Flamengo vs Altos-PI: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

After Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Altos in the first leg, in Piauí, the teams will face each other again this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda. The red-black team has the advantage of being able to draw and advance to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The match will not be at Maracanã because the stadium is still closed for the placement of grass seeds for the winter.

Flamengo is going through a moment of great pressure because of the recent bad results, and again they will have a long list of absences. Paulo Sousa should select a very modified team for this duel.

For the first time in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, Altos lost the last four games they played as a visitor. The last victory away from home was against Flamengo-PI, 6-0, on April 3rd.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

Flamengo – coach Paulo Sousa

After drawing with Talleres and losing to Botafogo, the team tries to get back on the winning path. Paulo Sousa will again have a large list of absences, and the tendency is for him to make many changes. Pedro and Matheuzinho are available again. There is a chance that Rodrigo Caio, after 159 days away due to a knee problem, will make his season debut.

likely lineup: Hugo, Pablo, David Luiz (Cleiton) and Léo Pereira; Matheuzinho, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Ayrton; Everton Ribeiro (Marinho), Arrascaeta (Lazaro) and Pedro.

3 out of 5 Flamengo likely lineup to face Altos — Photo: ge Flamengo’s probable lineup to face Altos — Photo: ge

embezzlement: Filipe Luís (calf injury), Santos (thigh injury), Fabrício Bruno (left foot injury), Matheus França (right leg fracture), Gustavo Henrique (physical preparation transition), Vitinho (physiotherapy on the field) and Diego Alves (pubalgia).

Altos – coach Francisco Diá

Even after losing in the first leg, Altos did not give up on the mission to reach the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil in an unprecedented way. And the club tries to scare away the bad phase in Serie C and concentrate its forces on readying a “zebra” in Volta Redonda.

With the same related of the defeat by 2 to 1 to Botafogo-PB, on Saturday, Francisco Diá should send practically the same team to the field, but with Manoel in the starting lineup. The striker is the club’s top scorer with 85 goals. He was responsible for the bicycle goal in Teresina.

likely lineup: Marcelo, Julio Ferrari, Ramon Baiano, Lucas Souza and Dieyson; Marconi, Tibiri and Diego Viana; Elielton, Manoel and Betinho.

4 of 5 Altos likely lineup to face Flamengo in Volta Redonda — Photo: ge Altos likely lineup to face Flamengo in Volta Redonda — Photo: ge

embezzlement: Del’Amore (thigh injury), Andrey (foot problem), Netinho (pubic injury) and Ray (transition to physical preparation).

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores – SP

Assistant 1: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa – SP)