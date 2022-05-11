Flamengo vs Altos: Rodrigo Caio returns to the pitch after five months of sacrificing treatment | Flamengo

Flamengo faces Altos, from Piauí, this Wednesday, in Volta Redonda, for the Copa do Brasil. Paulo Sousa’s team, which only needs a draw to advance to the round of 16 (they won 2-1 in the first leg), will have Rodrigo Caio back on the pitch, who has good chances to start playing. He was even listed in the match in Teresina and will now enter the field after five months.

1 of 3 Rodrigo Caio training at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Flamengo Rodrigo Caio training at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Flamengo

Rodrigo Caio will return to play after a long period, his last participation was in the 1-1 draw with Sport on December 3, for the 35th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. On the 7th of the same month he underwent arthroscopy in the knee right. Then he suffered with complications and had an infection of one of the stitches, in addition to being hospitalized for washing procedures.

After the entire recovery process, Rodrigo Caio will act for the first time under the command of Paulo Sousa at a time when the The club’s medical department works to recover several athletes.

+ Fans take banner to Gávea and protest: “Flamengo belongs to the people”

+ With pubalgia, Diego Alves is another embezzlement for Flamengo

During the recovery phase, some images of the player’s knee scared the fans. But in an interview with YouTube channel “Barbaridade”, he treated the matter with good humor. And he made it clear that the appearance of the knee has nothing to do with the last intervention, but because of a problem he had when he was 15 years old.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Flamengo signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

+ Read more Flamengo news

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Flamengo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!