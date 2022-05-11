Former ESPN reporter assumes new position in communication for Corinthians; see post

Reporter Flavio Ortega, who worked in the Disney channels until the beginning of this week, announced this Wednesday that he will assume the position of communication manager at Corinthians. The news was published on his social media, with the right to a photo with the club’s president, Duilio Monteiro Alves, and the marketing superintendent, José Colagrossi Neto.

“What an honor, a new phase of my career: communication manager of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. Let’s go together, Fiel, as we’ve always been in these almost 20 years”, began the professional, citing some important names in communication at Parque São Jorge.

“Thank you, Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, José Colagrossi, Adriano Monteiro Alves and the entire communication and marketing team”, continued Ortega, greatly congratulated in the comments on his social networks. On Instagram, he also mentioned Raquel Drehmer, Jô Ribeiro and Olavo Guerra, responsible for the daily communication of the board and the professional cast until today.

Ortega has worked covering Corinthians for the past 19 years, right after graduating in journalism at the Methodist University of São Paulo. He was one of the oldest names among alvinegro sectorists.

After living the daily life of Corinthians as a radio reporter, he joined the TV team in the last decade and was always responsible for the Parque São Jorge club. He was one of the few present, for example, in the game against Deportivo Cali last week in Colombia.

Corinthians so far has not confirmed the club’s new communication organization chart with the arrival of Ortega, nor has it made an official announcement on the subject. He should start providing services from next week.

