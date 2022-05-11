French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival jury

French actor Vincent Lindon will this year preside over the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the competition that awards the Palme d’Or, organizers announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Lindon starred in the controversial “Titane”, a film that won the Palme d’Or in 2021. This year, 21 films compete for the festival award, which will take place from May 17 to 28.

“It is an immense honor and a great pride that I am entrusted, in the midst of the turmoil of events that we are experiencing in the world, the splendid and heavy task of presiding over the Jury of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival”, said Lindon, 62 years old. , mentioned in the communiqué.

In addition to the actor, the jury will be composed of eight people, four men and four women.

Among them are British actress and director Rebecca Hall (who starred in “Vicky Christina Barcelona”), Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian director and actress Jasmine Trinca, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (who won the Grand Prize of the Jury of the contest with “A hero” in 2021), French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

Among those competing for the Palme d’Or are the master of horror and science fiction cinema David Cronenberg, American director James Gray and French director Claire Denis.

More than 2,000 films were submitted for the official selection.

Last year, American Spike Lee presided over the jury.

