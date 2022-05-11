Gabriel Leone remembers the test to play the protagonist of ‘Eduardo e Mônica’: ‘I didn’t sleep that night’ | TV & Famous

With a 12-year career, eight films, many soap operas and plays under his belt, Gabriel Leone works in “Eduardo e Mônica”, a film by René Sampaio based on the song by the band Legião Urbana that gives the film its name, released in 1986 on the album “Two”.

To “Conversa com Bial” this Tuesday, 10/5, the 28-year-old carioca from Tijuca said that he asked to retake the test for the film. At the time, he was involved with the recordings of “Verdades Secretas”, in which he played Guilherme, and he forgot some lines in the text.

“I leaned into the test as much as possible, but on the day I went blank in one of the scenes. I was stopped for a while. Anyway, I didn’t do a good test. I came home badly with myself, I didn’t sleep that night because I knew I hadn’t done my best. I had that gnawing inside me and asked to take a new test. I came back the next day and redid it. René (director) said: ‘I’m glad you’re back’. ”

2 of 2 Pedro Bial and Gabriel Leone — Photo: Globo Pedro Bial and Gabriel Leone — Photo: Globo

In the film, Mônica is played by Alice Braga. At the actors’ first audition, they kiss. Pedro Bial told Gabriel that there is no such thing as a technical kiss. What exist “are characters who kiss with the actors’ mouths”. The program showed the audition scene of the duo: “Alice was an amazing partner!” Gabriel said.

Leone’s friendship and partnership with actor Domingos Montagner in “Velho Chico” was recalled in “Conversa” and the actor spoke of the importance of Domingos, who died in 2016, in his career:

“Our partnership on stage was very strong and special. We called each other father and son out of the picture too. It was one of the strongest things that happened in my life,” she says.

Gabriel studied at a traditional Catholic school in Tijuca and at the age of 14 he made his unpretentious debut on stage, playing Cazuza. That’s when he discovered his love for the performing arts: