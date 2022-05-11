The payment of the gas voucher should not occur this month of May. In view of this, many Brazilians are wondering if the benefit was canceled and if it will be paid again.

In short, the Auxílio Gás benefit was actually suspended in the month of May. Also, if you want to know why, check out the details below.

What happens if the worker does not redeem the FGTS?

You are likely to also like:

Cashier pays R$51 gas voucher; check by your CPF

Gas vouchers will not be paid in May; find out why

In short, the benefit is suspended in May. However, there is a reason for this: according to the rules of the gas voucher, payments for the social program occur in a bimonthlythat is, they are paid every two months.

In view of this, considering that the last transfers took place in April, a new batch of the benefit will only be available in June. In 2022, the gas voucher will have payments in even months, parallel to the dates of the installments of Auxílio Brasil.

The measure that sanctioned the gas voucher, aims to help, through a transfer of value, low-income Brazilian families so that they can purchase cooking gas.

In addition, the value of the gas voucher corresponds to 50% of the average price of the 13 kg cylinder that is sold in Brazil. During the month of April, the aid amounted to R$ 51. There was also the transfer of R$ 275 million to 5.39 million families.

After all, when will the gas voucher be paid again?

In short, as mentioned above, there was no cancellation of the gas voucher. That is, the program only follows the payment periods that the government has established.

Therefore, the return of payment should take place in June, with deposits on the dates below. That is, you can rest assured, because next month the payment will be made.

final NIS Date 1 June 17th two June 20 3 June 21 4 June 22 5 June 23 6 June 24 7 June 27 8 June 28 9 June 29 0 June 30

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank is giving away R$50 per Pix to celebrate Mother’s Day?

Image: renata sattler colella / Shutterstock.com