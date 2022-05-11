Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady will earn R$ 2 billion to be a commentator · TV News

Considered in the United States the greatest player in the history of the NFL and best known in Brazil as the “husband of Gisele Bündchen”, Tom Brady signed a contract worth US$ 375 million (R$ 1.92 billion) to be the main commentator of the league of American football on Fox Sports. The agreement will take effect from 2023.

At 44, Brady even announced his retirement at the end of last season, but he took it back and decided that he will play another year as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL games take place between the months of September and February.

Soon after leaving the lawns, the husband of Gisele Bündchen will start working as a TV commentator. “I’m excited [em trabalhar no Fox Sports]but there is still a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers”, wrote the star on his Twitter this Tuesday (10).

“Immediately after his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join us at Fox Sports as a principal analyst. Over the course of this long-term contract, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with regards to promotional and customer initiatives,” explained Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corporation.

Tom Brady Salary at Fox Sports

The amount of Tom Brady’s salary as a commentator for Fox Sports was revealed by the website of the New York Post newspaper. The amount is surreal by Brazilian standards — Galvão Bueno, considered the highest paid sports journalist in the country, had salaries of around R$ 1 million a month at Globo.

The figure, however, is also unusual in the United States. Until then, the record holders in earnings were Tony Romo (former CBS player and commentator) and Troy Aikman (former Fox player and commentator), with an average of US$ 18 million (R$ 92 million) annually — Brady will earn US$ 37.5 million (R$ 192 million) per year.

According to ESPN, at the end of his 10-year tenure as a TV analyst, Tom Brady will have received more money than he has in his entire playing career. His current contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worth $30 million per season. In 2023, he will end his career as an NFL quarterback having earned $332.9 million in total.