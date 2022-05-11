Globo star, loved by the public, discovers AIDS and terminal cancer

Sandra Bréa, who was in the cast of several soap operas on the station, became one of the representative figures of DST

Considered one of the TV divas, Sandra Bréa shone in the Globe. She was involved in several successful productions, including the first version of Ti-Ti-Ti in the 1980s.

However, another news with her name took over the media. In a time of great taboo, the actress revealed to be HIV positive and shocked many people who accompanied her.

Because of the disease, which to this day has no cure, Sandra Bréa had to take time off from her television work to take care of her health. “I will die like anyone else, hit by a car,” she even said in an interview in the 1990s.

Later, the actress also discovered lung cancer, but refused to undergo chemotherapy treatment. She died at age 48.

Globo actress was not the only one

Wagner Bello, remembered for his participation in TV Cultura’s Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, also entered the statistics of the disease. He was 29 years old when he discovered he had AIDS and died shortly after the diagnosis.

With no time to say goodbye, Etevaldo, his character, left a letter to his friends at the castle saying that he could not return, as he was “playing among the stars”. This scene caused great commotion, especially after they understood the context.

