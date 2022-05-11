“God’s Will”, says pastor about 3-year-old child’s death in exorcism ritual

Although the expert report brought details that classify the case as a homicide, the pastor of a church in California, U.Sstated that the death of Arely Naomi Proctora child of only 3 years old, happened by the “God’s will”.

According to details shared recently, leaders of the community in question confirmed that they had performed an exorcism ritual, supposedly to “cast out demons” from the child’s body. After the respective analyses, the expert report confirmed that the cause of death of the 3-year-old girl was asphyxiation.

So far, as far as is known, only Arely’s mother, who was responsible for squeezing the girl’s neck during the ritual and depriving her of food, has been detained.

“If you read the Bible, you will see that Jesus casts out demons and makes the sick healthy again. […] It’s not when I want to do it, it’s when God, in His will, wants to heal the person. The preacher is like an instrument of God; what we do is what God says”, reported Rene Huezo, Naomi’s pastor and grandfather.

Finally, Rene went on to say that “It’s hard for people to understand what happened, but it’s God’s doing, and everything is in God’s will, no matter how small or big”.

Another real-life case in the United States

Parents protest fear of ‘Satanic Club’ at school reproduction

A group of parents and guardians of students from a school in North Carolina, in the United States, organized a demonstration at the school unit against the group known as Satanic Temple. The initiative, which was carried out through prayers, is intended, according to these people, to prevent the establishment of a program named “Satan’s Club After School”.

In a statement, the organizer of the collective prayer, Tempe Moorestated that the proposal is to prevent the program from being implemented in any teaching unit in the region.

According to information, the Satan After School Club [nome em inglês] brings together students of different religions in public schools and focuses on promoting “self-directed education, supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students”.

Another school had already denied a club request

On their website, they state that the proposal is not to convert students to Satanism and reinforce that this is part of an extracurricular activity:

“After School Satan Clubs focus on free inquiry and rationalism, the scientific basis by which we know what we know…

