Gol and Avianca create holding that will control both companies and will have stakes in Sky Airline and Viva

the airlines Goalfrom Brazil, and Avianca, from Colombia, announced this Wednesday, 11th, that they will create a holding company, Grupo Abra, based in the United Kingdom, which will control both companies. The new group will also have participation in Viva, from Colombia, and Sky Airline, from Chile.

According to a statement sent to the market, “Avianca and Gol will be the basis for a pan-Latin American network of airlines with the objective of having the lowest unit cost in their respective markets, the leading loyalty programs in their regions and other synergistic businesses. “. The new group will be privately held and investors have committed to inject up to US$ 350 million in shares.

According to the Estadãothere is still no definition as to whether Gol will remain listed on B3. According to sources involved in the negotiation, the Constantino family, which controls the Brazilian company, will have a greater stake in the new group.

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of this year and is subject to regulatory approval.

Despite the deal, both Gol and Avianca will continue to operate separately. “Abra will provide a platform for operating airlines to further reduce costs, realize greater economies of scale, continue to operate a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, and expand their routes, services, product offerings and loyalty programs” , says the statement.

The agreement between the companies comes at a time when Gol is still recovering from the crisis generated by the pandemic. Today, the company’s market value is equivalent to 38% of the pre-pandemic value, and analysts had been preferring Azul’s shares over those of the Constantino family company.

The deal, however, should allow Gol to reduce its operating costs by gaining economies of scale, making it stronger at this time of recovery in the sector. For the aviation specialist André Castellini, from the consultancy Bain & Company, the main advantage of the transaction for Gol will be the synergy in the connection of networks. The company’s passengers will have more options for flights outside the country.

Castellini says he does not believe that the impact will be great for competitors. But between Azul and Latam, the latter should suffer a little more, given that one of its differentials is the offer of international flights. “But Latam will still have the advantage of having more direct flights”, says the consultant.

command positions

Roberto Kriete will be the chairman of the group’s board. According to Abra, he “turned Taca into the main airline in Central America in the 1980s, and merged with Colombia’s Avianca Airlines in 2009. He also founded, in 2006, Volaris, the main Mexican airline.”

Constantino de Oliveira Junior, from Gol, will be the group’s executive president. According to the statement, he pioneered the “low cost” model in the region, when he founded Gol in 2001. “Along with the acquisitions of VRG, in 2007, and Webjet, in 2011, he led his growth to a leading position in the market.”

Adrian Neuhauser, current president of Avianca, and Richard Lark, current financial director of Gol, will be co-presidents of the group, while maintaining their current roles at the airlines.

According to the chairman of the board, Avianca is a leader in Colombia, Central America and Ecuador. “Brands, teams and cultures will be kept independent, with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, in addition to loyalty programs”, Kriete stressed, stating that the union will bring important cost reductions.

For Constantino, there will be the possibility of reducing the prices of air tickets. “Customers will benefit from more frequent fares and flights. Vendors, lessors and other partners will also benefit from maintaining independent brands,” he said. “I introduced the low-cost model in Latin America. One of our great impulses to create Abra was the desire to create the low-cost model in Latin America.”