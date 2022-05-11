Google announces Android 13; check all the news

Google announced this Wednesday (11), during the annual Google I/O conference, the long-awaited beta version of Android 13. As was already shown in the version for Pixel users in April, the operating system update does not have major changes in terms of visuals.

The main updates are focused on device performance, security and privacy improvements. Check out what’s new:

notification permissions

One of the most anticipated new features is the permission to receive notifications. When the user accesses a newly installed app, they should be presented with a message asking whether or not they want to receive notifications from the app. The function is already known by iPhone users.

Disclosure / Google

More themed icons

Android 13 will feature four new themed styles based on the Material You design, which is also available in Android 12. Icons will now also be colored according to the user’s chosen interface and background theme. The media control design will also adapt based on the song being played, with an album art.

Still talking about personalization, people who speak more than one language will be able to configure their cell phone to display different languages. A user will be able to use social networks in English and banking applications in Portuguese, for example.

Disclosure / Google

Bluetooth Low Energy

Also new is the native Bluetooth Audio Low Energy (BLE) support technology, which should consume up to 10% less battery life compared to classic transfer signals. Bluetooth LE also ensures higher quality audio for wireless devices, as well as allowing more than one device to be connected at the same time.

Photo Picker API

Photo Picker API guarantees more user privacy. With it, mobile applications will be able to access only selected photos and videos, without the person having to authorize full access to the entire gallery. That is, it will be possible to select, one by one, which files will be shared.

In addition, the number of apps that require users to be located will also be reduced. You will no longer need to grant location to apps to enable Wi-Fi scanning, for example.

Android 13 Availability

Until now, the developer version of the operating system was only available for the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 devices. Now, the first brands to receive the operating system are: Asus, Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.