Grey’s Anatomy turns Meredith into Dr. Anahy do Casos de Família · TV News

My niece wants to drop out of school to travel with her boyfriend. That’s the topic of today’s Family Cases, but not. On this Tuesday’s episode (10) of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) took on the role of psychologist Anahy D’Amico in the daily attraction of SBT to advise her beloved Nick (Scott Speedman) and the doctor’s family, young Charlotte. (Anna Grace Barlow).

In the episode The Makings of You, Meredith and Nick decided to take a break from work to relax in a house in the woods. While having sex at the scene, the surgeons were surprised by the arrival of Charlotte and Silver (Gabe Gibbs), who also decided to enjoy a moment together on the property.

After the embarrassing sight, the couples decided to eat, but ended up serving themselves a climate pie. Silver spilled the beans and told her that she’d met the college girl during a test for new medical drugs, which set off a warning in Nick’s head.

Then, Charlotte’s boyfriend put the icing on the cake and said that the couple intended to travel to Costa Rica in order to continue studying these drugs.

With no way out, Charlotte warned her uncle that she would drop out of college, which aroused the surgeon’s revolt. Meanwhile, Meredith witnessed the family shack as well as the attraction psychologist commanded by Christina Rocha. After the tempers calmed down, the protagonist of the series looked for her lover and confessed that she had a behavior similar to that of Charlotte during her adolescence.

However, Nick remained unyielding, pointed out that he needed to make sure that his niece did not make mistakes and said that the doctor was unable to understand his situation. With no dialogue with her partner, Meredith found Charlotte and detailed her teenage experience. Uncle and niece argued once more, but the fight ended on a positive note, and the young woman traveled in peace with her boyfriend.

In Seattle, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) are left with the responsibility of caring for Meredith’s children. While playing with the children, the cardiologist found a letter written by Ellis (Kate Burton), who had abandoned her in the past.

Fifteen years after her mother’s death, Maggie had the opportunity to “talk” to her mother while reading the letter. However, as Meredith’s sister was sick, she became delirious and felt that she was at the matriarch’s side, which even served for a family laundry.

Also, after the success of the groundbreaking surgery to cure Parkinson’s, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) was able to enjoy an intimate moment with Kai (ER Fightmaster). The couple had fun at a music show and then had their first night of love.

In Brazil, episodes of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy are shown on Sony Channel, every Tuesday at 9 pm.