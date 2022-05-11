‘Groundbreaking’ discovery in the Milky Way to be announced this week

A set of videoconferences scheduled for next Thursday (12) promises to reveal details of a discovery made in the Milky Way by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

Discovery made in the Milky Way will be announced through simultaneous videoconferences in various parts of the world. Image: Alex Mit/Shutterstock

According to the team responsible for the network of eight observatories around the world, this is something “innovative”. For now, we can only wait, as no details have been advanced on the matter.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the EHT staff decides to give a pre-disclosure expectation charge of a discovery. In 2019, the team also stirred the spirits of onlookers around the world before revealing the first image of a black hole. Based on this episode, you can expect something really fascinating to come.

“Concurrent press conferences will announce groundbreaking results from the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration,” reads the official EHT press release, noting that all of them will be broadcast online worldwide.

closed the livesthe National Science Foundation (NSF) and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) will host interactive question-and-answer panels that will also be broadcast over the Internet.

Video conference programming

Below is the list of scheduled video conferences, according to the EHT website. All of them will be broadcast from 10 am, Brasília time.

European Southern Observatory (ESO) . Location: Garching bei München, Germany. Where to watch: through the organization’s website or YouTube channel.

. Location: Garching bei München, Germany. through the organization’s website or YouTube channel. National Science Agency of Mexico (CONACyT) . Location: Mexico City. Where to watch: YouTube

. Location: Mexico City. YouTube Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) . Local: Chile Santiago. Where to watch: via the observatory’s website.

. Local: Chile Santiago. via the observatory’s website. National Science Foundation (NSF). Location: Washington DC Where to watch: through the organization’s website or Facebook.

Asian organizations will also broadcast their press conferences online. They are: the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (China), the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics of Academia Sinica (Taiwan) and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

