Group that coordinates the implementation of 5G proposes to Anatel to postpone the deadline for the start of the technology in capitals | Technology

Gaispi, the group that coordinates the implementation of 5G internet in the country, recommended to the Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) that postpone in two months the deadline for the beginning of the technology in the capitals and the Federal District.

According to the 5G auction notice, the technology should be made available in capital cities until July 31 and, if Gaispi’s proposal is approved, the deadline will move to until September 29. In the other cities, there is no change in the schedule, which defines the gradual implementation until 2029.

The group was created by Anatel itself and is also composed of representatives from the Ministry of Communications and the companies that won the auction.

Gaispi states that the proposal does not necessarily represent the postponement of 5G, but rather the granting of additional time to fulfill the obligations necessary for the activation of the technology.

This is because, in capitals where there are already technical conditions, the signal may be made available earlier. The public notice already provided for the possibility of postponing the maximum period for starting the technology by 60 days.

Only 10 capitals and the DF are prepared for 5G technology

According to a note released by Anatel, Gaispi requested the postponement due to the lack of equipment to “clean the band” of 3.5GHz, which will be used by 5G.

The band is also used for transmission of the satellite TV signal. In order to avoid interference, the signal will be transferred to another frequency band, and the 3.5 GHz band will be used only for 5G. Kits for receiving the new signal from satellite TVs will be distributed to the population.

“The technical motivation for adopting an additional period was the impossibility of delivering equipment by the industry, to carry out the mitigation of interference in satellite stations, within the original period. The 3.5 GHz Band Management Entity (EAF) explained that the lockdown in China, the shortage of semiconductors, the limitations of air transport and the delay in customs clearance brought impacts to the project”, says Anatel in a note.

The agency also reports that the proposal should “provide for the possibility of anticipating the release of the use of the band in certain areas of provision”, which will allow 5G to start before September in capitals where there are already technical conditions.

According to the public notice, the cleaning of the strip should be completed by June 30th. If the new deadline is approved, the new date will be 08/29/2022.