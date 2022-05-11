Guarani and 23 other languages become part of Google Translate – 05/11/2022
Google Translate starts to offer from this Wednesday (11) the possibility of translation into 24 more languages that, according to the company, are underserved by technology. The highlight is the Guarani, which is spoken in Paraguay, as well as indigenous populations in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.
Along with Guarani, which is one of the official languages of Mercosur and spoken by about 7 million people worldwide, it will also be added to the Quechua and Aymara translation platform, spoken by native peoples of Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. An estimated 10 million and 2 million, respectively, speak these two languages.
How technology learned languages
According to Isaac Caswell, a software engineer and researcher at Google, the difference in the inclusion of these languages was the use of a neural model of artificial intelligence that learned the languages ”from scratch”.
Generally, to implement a new language, millions of examples are needed for a system to “understand” and be able to translate it. With the neural model, according to Caswell, the added languages were trained in this way. Technology then began to understand how languages work.
The company says it consulted representatives from several communities before releasing the new languages.
“Imagine that you are polyglot and that, based on your understanding of how languages are, you can interpret something. This is more or less how our neural network operates”, explained the researcher in conversation with journalists.
Future plans
At first, the 24 languages will only be available for textual translation. Google has plans to add the voice part over time, allowing the translation of someone speaking or even to facilitate the understanding of those who are curious about the sound of words.
Still in conversation with journalists, Caswell said that the languages will not be perfect right away. “The quality is lower than English and Spanish. We know there will be some errors, but the tool will be useful,” he said.
Outside Latin America, Google added languages such as Krio, a dialect of Sierra Leone English, Lingala (spoken by 45 million people in central Africa, mostly in the Republic of Congo) and Mizo, spoken by 800,000 people in northern India. .
The news is added to the more than 100 languages that Google Translate already offers.
Below is the full list of languages added by Google Translate:
- Aymara – spoken by nearly 2 million people in Bolivia, Chile and Peru
- Assamese – spoken by nearly 25 million people in northeast India
- Ashante – spoken by about 11 million people in Ghana
- bambara – spoken by around 14 million people of Mali
- boiapuri – spoken by around 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji
- diveí – spoken by around 300,000 people in the Maldives
- dogri – spoken by around 3 million people in northern India
- jeje – spoken by 7 million people from Ghana and Togo
- Guarani – spoken by 7 million people in Paraguay, Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil
- Ilocano – spoken by around 10 million people in the northern Philippines
- Konkani – spoken by nearly 2 million people in central India
- krio – spoken by nearly 4 million people in Sierra Leone
- Sorani Kurdish – spoken by around 8 million people (most of them from Iraq)
- Lingala – spoken by nearly 45 million people in the Republic of Congo, Angola, Republic of South Sudan and Central African Republic
- Luganda – spoken by nearly 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda
- maitili – spoken by nearly 34 million people in northern India
- Manipuri – spoken by 2 million people in northeast India
- mizo – spoken by around 830,000 people in northeast India
- Oromo – spoken by 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya
- Quechua – spoken by 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and regions close to the countries
- Sanskrit – spoken by 20,000 people in India
- sepedi – spoken by around 14 million people in South Africa
- Tigrinya – spoken by nearly 8 million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia
- Tsonga – spoken by around 7 million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe