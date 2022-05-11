Half of those infected by Covid have a sequel for more than a year

A study by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) points out that half of the people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sequelae that can last for more than a year. To arrive at the result, the researchers followed 646 patients with the disease for 14 months.

The numbers show that, of the total infected monitored, 324, that is, 50.2%, showed post-infection symptoms, characterizing what the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies as “long Covid”. The study was published in the journal Transactions of The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Fiocruz researchers accounted for a total of 23 symptoms presented after the end of the acute infection. The main complaint reported by patients was fatigue. In all, 35.6% of those infected said they suffered from the sequel. Then, among the most mentioned sequelae, are persistent cough (34%), difficulty breathing (26.5%), loss of smell or taste (20.1%) and frequent headaches (17.3%).

There are also complaints of insomnia (8% of patients), anxiety (7.1%) and dizziness (5.6%) – all considered symptoms of mental disorders. Thrombosis is the most serious sequel detected in the patients observed. Of the total, 20 presented the anomaly.

Methodology

All research participants were treated at the emergency room of Hospital da Baleia and Hospital Metropolitano Dr. Célio de Castro, considered reference health units in the treatment of infected people.

The consultations took place between April 2020 and March 2021. Only information from people with a positive diagnosis for the infection, confirmed by an RT-PCR exam, was considered.

