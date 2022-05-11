HBO Max Releases Making Of The Batman, Showing Gotham City

The film The Batman debuted in theaters in March of this year, moreover, it arrived in the HBO Max catalog recently. Last Friday (6), the feature, directed by Matt Reeveswon a making of of how the production of gotham citybuilt from scratch.

The clip was made available on the YouTube channel of the platform streaming.

According to the direction and production of the film, the use of CGI was avoided as much as possible, using the recorded material much more. The backstage images show the structure assembled to produce the scenes that show the city and how the development of the setting was made.

Who gives a statement to the making of is Zoë Kravitz, about scenes that appears alongside Robert Pattinson, which is considered the defining moment of the entire film.

A sequel to The Batman has all but been confirmed, as well as two spinoff series from the universe, which will also be produced for HBO Max.

One of them will tell the story of the Asylum arkhan, also focusing on Gotham City Police; and the other will be focused on the character Penguinplayed by actor Colin Farrell.

In addition to Pattinson playing the Batman and Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, the cast of The Batman also includes names like Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Farrell as Penguin.

The film has been available on the HBO Max platform since April 18 and also has Blu-ray and DVD versions.