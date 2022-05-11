HBO reveals premiere date and teaser trailer for ‘Westworld’ season 4

the fourth season of “Westworld” had a premiere date and teaser trailer revealed this Tuesday (10). The original drama series HBO Emmy winner returns with eight episodes on Sunday, June 26 on the streaming platform HBO Max and television.

The teaser, titled “it doesn’t look like anything to me” (“this doesn’t look like anything to me”in free translation), brings the song “Perfect Day”in Lou Reedand brings together chaotic and violent scenes, which highlight the psychological horror that should permeate the new year of the HBO series.

Watch:

Evan Rachel Woodthe Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan return for another season. Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), an Oscar-winner, joins the cast as a guest talent.

“Westworld” depicts a dark odyssey about the awakening of artificial consciousness on Earth. The series was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers along with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, JJ Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. The production is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.