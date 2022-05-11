Image of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. Photo: Publicity/Disney

News summary:

Here’s Why “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Won’t Run For Emmy 2022

The series must be postponed to the following year of the awards due to the premiere date.

Production must have been released before May 31 and have the complete first season available

The 2022 Emmys will not be able to count “Obi-Wan Kenobi” among the nominated series. According to Variety, the spin-off of the “Star Wars” franchise does not fall under the classification rules of the North American awards.

That’s because a production must have been released before May 31 to have a chance to compete in the categories. And the detail is that, if the series premieres before that and doesn’t finish the first season on time, the episodes must be made available to the TV Academy on an exclusive service before the date in question.

However, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will hit Disney+ on May 27th, but won’t have its final episode of the first wave until June 22nd, which doesn’t fit in the proper timing as Emmy voting begins. on June 16th.

And, because of Disney’s concern about spoilers, there’s no chance the studio will make the episodes exclusively available to more than 20,000 Academy voters.

In addition to the return of Ewan McGregor to the spotlight, the series also brings the return of Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader in the same criticized (at the time) trilogy.

The Emmy 2022 is scheduled to take place on September 12 to award the main television and streaming titles and names.

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: