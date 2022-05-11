‘Hidden Agent’: Villain played by Chris Evans is featured in never-before-seen image from the action film; Check out!

The magazine empire released a new image of ‘hidden agent‘, a spy film starring Ryan Gosling (‘Blade Runner 2049’) and Chris Evans (‘Avengers: Endgame’) for the Netflix.

The image highlights the villain Lloyd Hansen, played by Evansbeside Jessica Henwickwhose role remains a secret.

Check out:

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

Debut scheduled for July, 22the plot begins when the CIA’s most skilled mercenary (whose true identity is unknown to anyone) accidentally discovers the agency’s dark secrets, so a psychopathic ex-colleague places a bounty on his head, triggering a global hunt for international assassins.

Check the cover of empirealong with the official footage from the film:

Overproduction is driven by Anthony and Joe Russo (‘Avengers: Endgame’) and marks the reunion of filmmakers with Evans.

The cast also has Ana de Armas (‘Between Knives and Secrets’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Wagner Moura (‘Elite Squad’) and alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’).

Second Anthony, the film will have the same dark tone as ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (also from ‘Avengers: Endgame’) helped to “polish” the script signed by Joe Russo.

Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also star.