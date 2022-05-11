How do I know if I will receive R$51 from the benefit in June?

The Federal Government must not do any payment of the national gas voucher for the month of May. According to some official information, benefit payments will be deposited again in June. Users do not need to register to have a chance to join the social program.

However, people can look for reliable sources where they are informed if they will be part of the payment in the following month. As stated by the Ministry of Citizenship, any citizen can consult the data through the application of the Brazil aidwhich is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

This applies to all people, not only to those who have not received any installments, but also to those who are already on the payroll and want to know if they will continue to receive the benefit.

Because, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it can be canceled in some situations. For example, between the months of February and April, it is believed that more than 200 thousand people lost the right to receive the national gas voucher.

These cancellations usually happen due to inconsistencies in the data that were sent to Planalto. So if you check the app regularly, you can detect a problem and be quicker to solve it, before the cancellation of user.

Who receives Auxílio Brasil, is it guaranteed?

No, according to information from the Federal Government, people who are receiving Auxílio Brasil are not guaranteed to receive the benefit of the national gas voucher. Even because, there is no budget for all people who receive one benefit, receive the other as well.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, it says that more than 18 million people are currently registered to receive Auxílio Brasil. The gas voucher has more than 5 million Brazilians enrolled, this difference has existed since the beginning of the transfer of both benefits last year.

The Federal Government also says that all gas voucher participants receive Auxílio Brasil. Also according to the Government, it is believed that more people can be part of the benefit, starting in June.

About the gas voucher

A little over a month ago, the Federal Senate authorized a bill that changes the rules for charging the value of fuel in the country. Also in this same bill, the senators also approved some changes to the national gas voucher for the Federal government.

One of these changes is that Planalto needs to double the number of beneficiaries, if confirmed, it will go from 5 million to more than 10 million in the following months.