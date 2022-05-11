How is the cast of the film 18 years after the premiere

On Wednesdays, we wear pink! Today’s Afternoon Session movie is “Mean Girls”, whose characters marked the childhood and adolescence of many people.

This year, the work turns 18. Check out how Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and the rest of the cast of the film are today.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan to Star in ‘Christmas in Wonderland’ on Netflix Image: Playback/Instagram

In “Mean Girls”, Lindsay Lohan plays Cady Heron, the newcomer who has just arrived in the United States after spending her childhood in Africa and realizes that the school environment can be wilder than the savannah. At the time, the actress was 18 years old.

In the following years, she starred in films such as “Herbie – Meu Beetle Turbinado” (2005) and “Luck in Love” (2006) and also invested in her singing career. However, from 2007, she began to have problems with chemical dependency and was arrested for drunk driving and cocaine possession.

In an interview with Oprah in 2013, she admitted to chemical dependency and said that substance abuse began at age 15, when she moved alone to California. Over the years, the actress has been admitted to several rehabilitation clinics and managed to complete the treatment.

Today, she’s engaged and signed to Netflix — later this year, she’ll star in the Christmas romantic comedy “Christmas in Wonderland.”

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams plays Christine Palmer in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Image: Marvel Studios/Disclosure

How to begin to describe Regina George? The villain played by Rachel McAdams is not the protagonist of “Mean Girls”, but ended up becoming the character most remembered by fans. She is the “queen bee” of the high school, and awakens Cady’s love and hate.

“Mean Girls” was one of the first films in the career of Rachel McAdams, who at the time was 24 years old. Afterwards, the actress participated in blockbusters such as “Good Bico Crackers” (2005) and “The Diary of a Passion” (2004) – in the latter, she played opposite Ryan Gosling, with whom she dated for two years.

In December 2005, she was invited to be on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with Scarlett Johansson and Keira Knightley, and discovered on the day of the photo shoot that it was a nude shoot. She walked off the set and fired her agent, and the following year decided to take a break from her career.

She returned to film in 2008 with the film “Married Life”, and later was in works such as “Sherlock Holmes” (2009), “A Matter of Time” (2013) and the Oscar-winning “Spotlight: Secrets Revealed” (2015) . Today, she is playing in theaters with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2021 Image: Image: Playback/Instagram@mingey

In “Mean Girls”, Amanda Seyfried played Karen Smith, the less intelligent follower of Regina George. At the time, she was 19 years old and, like Lindsay Lohan, already had a career as a child actress.

Afterwards, he appeared in television series such as “Veronica Mars”, “House”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”. In 2008, she returned to film alongside Meryl Streep in “Mamma Mia!”, the fifth highest grossing of the year in the United States.

Since then, she has starred in films such as “Girl from Hell” (2009), “Dear John” (2010), and “The Price of Tomorrow” (2011). In 2012, she played Cosette in the film adaptation of the musical Les Misérables, nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

In 2020, she played actress Marion Davies in “Mank” (2020), a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert worked as a voice actress and acted in films for television. Image: Playback/Instagram

Lacey Chabert played Gretchen Wieners, the jealous follower of Regina George responsible for coining the phrase “this is so clay!”

For the past 18 years, her main work has been as a voice actress — she is the original voice of Eliza Thornberry in the animated film “The Thornberrys” — and in television films.

Lacey appears in more than 20 films for Hallmark, the US broadcaster famous for romance films.

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett came out as gay in 2017 and got married this year Image: Playback/Instagram

In “Mean Girls”, Jonathan Bennett is heartthrob Aaron Samuels, boyfriend of Regina George with whom Cady Heron falls in love.

After making the film, the actor appeared in films like “Freak Twelve 2” (2005) and “Slightly Single” (2011). He also makes guest appearances on series like “Veronica Mars” and “Smallville”. In 2019, he returned to play Aaron Samuels in the music video for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next”.

In 2017, he came out as gay and announced that he was dating presenter Jaymes Vaughan. The two were married this year in a ceremony held in Mexico.