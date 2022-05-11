How to choose a good intermediate cell phone up to R$ 2,000

Economic crisis, pandemic and shortage of chips are some of the reasons behind the rise in smartphone prices in Brazil.

Buying a new cell phone has become a difficult task, as high-end models are increasingly inaccessible, and cheaper ones, because they don’t always have the most sought-after features, end up becoming obsolete very quickly.

An alternative to choosing good smartphones is mid-range devices, which, although they are more expensive than entry-level ones, offer better hardware components, better features and have greater longevity.

Here’s what to consider when choosing a mid-range smartphone.

processing capacity

The RAM+processor combination is essential for performing the tasks requested by the user. Therefore, it is important to make sure that the device has at least 4 GB of RAM and an 8-core processor. The more cores, the greater the capacity of the processor to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, this reduces the chance of the device to have stutters and crashes.

Internal memory

It is necessary to take into account that part of the total internal storage of the smartphone is destined to store all the information of the operating system. In addition, games, applications in general, media files and content downloaded from streaming apps are stored in the device’s memory. With that in mind, the ideal is that the device has at least 64 GB of internal memory.

Drums

It is important to consider a device that has a good power autonomy to avoid running out of cell phone when you need it most. Fortunately, it is not difficult to find good mid-range phones with more than 4,000 mAh of battery, a number that can be used as a parameter to choose a new model.

Galaxy A52

It has an eight-core Snapdragon 750G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The phone has a set of four rear cameras, with 64 MP, 12 MP and two 5 MP sensors. In addition, the smartphone has a 32 MP front camera and stands out for its 4,500 mAh battery.

Galaxy A52 Smartphone Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB 6.5 Octa Core Black

BRL 1,939

Moto G9 Power

The Motorola G9 Power has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The device has three rear cameras, one of 64 MP and two of 2 MP, in addition to a 16 MP front camera. The phone has an incredible 6,000 mAh battery, which is not very common in intermediate devices.

Motorola G9 Power Cell Phone Motorola Moto G9 Power Pacific Green 128gb Screen 6.8″ 4gb Ram Triple Camera 64mp…

BRL 1,899

Poco X3 GT

With a MediaTek Dimensions 1100 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 of internal memory, the Poco X3 GT is an intermediate smartphone aimed at slightly more challenging tasks, such as gaming, for example. It has a triple camera set with 64 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP sensors, with a 16 MP front camera. The model still has compatibility with 5G technology and 5,000 mAh battery.

little X3 Smartphone Xiaomi Poco X3 GT 5G 8gb 128gb Stargaze Black – Black

BRL 1,800