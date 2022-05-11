How to clean nebulizer, sanitize this useful item properly

Vargem Grande Paulista, May 9, 2022, by Nayla Mayara – Those who have small children or respiratory problems eventually end up having to use a device to relieve symptoms. However, we don’t always know how to clean nebulizera fundamental activity to avoid contamination.

But Casa & Agro has the appropriate information that will help you understand more about this process with complete confidence. So you will see how to clean nebulizer safely, leaving it free of bacteria and without damaging the equipment.

In accordance with the publication of the G1, on July 12, 2008, the fact of not knowing how to clean the nebulizer makes users with different syndromes end up recontaminating themselves. Therefore, it is essential to know exactly how to sanitize these artifacts to avoid problems.

First of all, so that the inhaler or nebulizer is free of dirt and bacteria, it is always important to remember to wash it after use. The method is quite simple, start by removing all the removable parts, never with the parts in the socket. Then apply neutral detergent and water, rubbing each part and rinse with running water. Finally, the electronics have to be sanitized with a cloth with alcohol while it is off and never soaked.

In case of illness, it is better to soak the mask in a solution with bleach, detergent and warm water before using, or if possible, each one has its own accessory. Therefore, you will be able to avoid possible contamination, especially if there is more than one family member. However, on this last aspect, it is important to follow the last item for more information.

Can several people share inhaler?

Finally, if you’re wondering beyond how to clean nebulizer, if this is shared by several people in a family, know that the most suitable is individual use. However, this is usually not feasible in most homes. Therefore, we recommend that the device is always properly sanitized before someone else uses it.

