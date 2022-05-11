Business

‘I sold the truck and came to Portugal’: high diesel prices and inflation lead truck drivers to leave the country

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
  • Felipe Souza – @felipe_dess
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Reinaldo Moretti in front of a truck in Portugal

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Truck driver Reinaldo Moretti says he moved to Portugal after constant diesel prices and economic problems in Brazil

Increase in the price of diesel, inflation and consequent sharp drop in purchasing power. These were the main reasons that made truck driver Reinaldo Moretti, 53, leave the Minas Gerais city of Extrema, on the border with São Paulo, and move to Portugal seven months ago.

“I had a truck in Brazil, but it was only making me sink into debt. Even without spending money for nothing and without addictions, I paid a lot for diesel and to maintain the vehicle. I thought I needed to get rid of the truck as soon as possible. Otherwise, I wouldn’t even have the money to overhaul its engine, which costs around R$40,000”, he says.

Reinaldo didn’t think twice before switching countries.

“I got discouraged and got rid of the truck to come to Portugal. I used the money to pay all the bills and debts. After the sale, I went to work as an employee in a company, carrying milk, until I was able to travel”, he says.

Source link

