IBM predicts having a quantum computer for commercial use by 2025

IBM has set its goal of delivering a commercial-ready quantum computer in three years’ time.

In an interview on Monday, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said IBM will have a quantum computer of more than 4,000 qubits ready by 2025, a leap from its current 127-qubit hardware.

He said the technology can optimize routing truck fleets or better model financial risks. A normal computer nearly “the size of this planet” would be needed to solve comparable problems, he said.

Companies have for years touted the potential of quantum computing, with little to show for it so far beyond basic applications with early customers. IBM’s include Exxon Mobil and Mitsubishi Chemical.

Krishna said he was evading claims IBM cannot live up to after what he called the company’s error in predicting premature uses of its Watson artificial intelligence services, which delivered slower-than-expected results in healthcare and other fields. He said making quantum systems is more difficult than developing artificial intelligence.

“We may have exaggerated some things,” he said. “This time we try to follow the line carefully.”

But Krishna said the machine planned for will at least begin to open up practical and commercial opportunities.

IBM is not alone in its quest. Governments and businesses around the world will invest nearly $16.4 billion in quantum development by the end of 2027, according to market research firm IDC.

Krishna said that while supply chain disruptions have not slowed IBM’s efforts, the company has had a 0.5% to 1% impact on its hardware business due to the lockdowns in China. IBM now keeps six months of inventory instead of just one to combat outages, he said.