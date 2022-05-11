Import tax on computer products and other items zeroed by the government

The federal government, through the Ministry of Economy publishedin this Tuesday’s edition (10) of the Official Gazette (DOU), three decrees that reset the Import Tax rate (II), which is levied on several products, for a determined period of time. the new measure includes IT items, telecommunications, car parts and tools and is valid until December 31, 2025. the decree added and excluded products already listed in other government-issued resolutions.

Multifunctional printers, portable computers for industrial use, servers, radios and GPS antennas are among those affected by the measure, which were reclassified as ex-tariff, that is, they will have a temporary reduction in taxes. It is worth mentioning that the Import Tax is charged by the Union when a foreign product enters the national territory to be marketed in the country and exists with the justification of protecting the national market from competition from international items. According to the text of the resolutions, the decision came from the executive management committee of the Chamber of Foreign Commerce, a body linked to the Ministry of Economy, and the government is preparing other resolutions of this type.

According to information from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the federal government plans a 10% cut in the import tariff currently practiced by Brazil. The plan is to exempt 11 types of products from the import tax. Among the beneficiaries would be steel and basic food items.. According to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the adoption of the measure would be to try to contain the rise in inflation, which raised the Selic rate to 12.75%, the biggest increase in the last 5 years.

