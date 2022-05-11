Impossible 7′ has teaser with horse chase revealed, read the description:

‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ has teaser with horse chase revealed during CinemaCon 2022, whose description is available.

according to ScreenRantthe teaser of ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ begins with cruise holding on to a plane for his life while flying over a canyon in South Africa, when a mysterious voice says “your days of fighting for the greater good are over. You need to choose a side.”

The stars shown in it include Tom CruiseVing RhamesRebecca Ferguson (with an eyepatch) Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby.

The teaser also shows a horse chase (a first for the franchise), motorcycle chases, lots of scenes of Tom Cruise running, a fight on a train, and the massive stunt of cruise launching himself off a cliff on a motorcycle in Norway, which the actor says is “by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried”.

At the end of the teaser, it is revealed that the official title of the feature will be ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1‘ (Mission: Impossible Reckoning – Part 1, in free translation).

‘Mission: Impossible 7‘, previously scheduled for September 30, 2023, will now only hit theaters on July 14, 2023.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.