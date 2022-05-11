In a game of turns, Minas wins Praia Clube and takes the South American volleyball title | volleyball

In a classic of upsets, Minas got the better of Praia Clube and won by 3 sets to 2 (25/22, 20/25, 16/25, 25/21 and 15/13) in the South American Championship decision volleyball, this Tuesday, at Arena Praia, in Uberlândia.

With the title, the Belo Horizonte team guarantees a spot in the Club World Cup, which will be held at the end of the year, at a venue not yet announced. The second place, Praia, will have to wait for the definition of the format of the World Cup to know if another spot will open for South America.

— Photo: Eliezer Esportes/Praia Clube

The South American marked the end of the 2021/2022 season. In the dispute for third place, Sesi-Bauru beat Regatas Lima, from Peru, by 3 sets to 0.

The game started off very hot. Praia had better use in the attack and opened 8 to 4, when the technician of Minas, Nicola Negro, asked for time. The stop took effect. In Macris’ serve, Minas reacted, turned the game around and made it 13 to 9. In the ace of Claudinha, the Uberlândia team touched the score in the final stretch of the first set, 19 to 19. At the decisive moment of the partial, Thaísa went to the serve and amended three points to close at 25-22.

In the second set, Minas started better, but in the beginning the hosts grew in the blockade and left the match in point to point. In the half of the partial, the uberlandense team had a good performance in the attack and opened four points of difference, 18 to 14. With the blocks of Carol, Praia Clube took off at the end of the set and closed in 25 to 20, after a fast ball of middle of Jineiry Martínez.

— Photo: Eliezer Esportes/Praia Clube

The balance prevailed at the beginning of the third partial. In the middle of the set, Praia stood out with Tainara’s ball turns. Minas felt the blow and became destabilized. Driven by the crowd, the Uberlândia team was impeccable in the final stretch and won by 25 to 16.

The fourth set was even, with the teams alternating on the scoreboard and with several video challenges. Minas opened the gap in the middle of the partial, but shortly afterwards Praia managed to pull over. In the end, Minas-tenista team was superior and won by 25 to 21, after an attack out of the Dutch Anne.