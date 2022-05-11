In Felipão’s debut, Athletico-PR thrashes Tocantinópolis

Athletico-PR is classified to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In Felipão’s debut in charge of the team, Hurricane had two goals from Pablo to thrash Tocantinópolis again, this time 4-0, and advance in the competition. Arena da Baixada was the stage for the confrontation.

As the first leg ended in a 5-0 victory for the red-black team, the aggregate closed at 9-0 to Athletico-PR.

Due to the amount of chances created, the home team took a long time to open the scoring in the initial stage. However, when the net swayed, the gate opened. First, Hugo Moura took a rebound from the goalkeeper to hit a cross and open the scoring in the 26th minute.







Pablo, from Athletico-PR, celebrates his second goal in the match against Tocantinópolis, on Tuesday night, 10. Photo: Ernani Ogata / Estadão

Then, at 39, Khellven took advantage of the leftover after a good move by Pedro Rocha to expand. The third goal came in the first half. At 44, Pablo, from outside the area, kicked low and into the corner. 3 to 0 Athletico-PR at the end of the first half.

In the final stage, the Hurricane continued strong. At 9 minutes, Pablo took advantage of Khellven’s cross to, with freedom in the penalty area, headed the net and left his second. After the goal, the pace of the Hurricane dropped, and the score was 4-0.

Qualified properly to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, now Athletico-PR awaits the CBF draw to know their next opponent in the knockout stage of the competition.

Before that, however, the team has a commitment to the Brazilian Championship this weekend. On Saturday, Felipão’s team will face Fluminense, away from home, at 21:00 (Brasília time), in a match valid for the sixth round.