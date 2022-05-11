In less than three years, cooking gas had an increase of R$ 45

In 2019, Petrobras adopted the import parity price system (PPI) for cooking gas. For this reason, the average price of a 13kg cooking gas cylinder went from BRL 68.85 for BRL 113.11that is, an increase in BRL 45.00 in just three years, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

About 98% of Brazilian families use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking, however this percentage has been decreasing as the price of the input starts to get “salty” in the household budget. In 2019, the cylinder cost 6.8% of the minimum wage, but today it already consumes 9.3% of the salary floor.

Petrobras’ new pricing policy

In August 2019, Petrobras’ new pricing policy was approved, which adopted the model for gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. And, from September of the same year until now, the LPG went through 20 readjustments. From March 31, 2020 to April 2022 alone, there have been 17 consecutive increases, according to information from Petrobras provided to CNN Brasil.

The last adjustment made by the state-owned company was negative, when the price of refineries went from R$ 58.21 to R$ 54.94 for the 13 kg gas cylinder.

High in fuels

According to economists from Oxford Economics, in relation to fuels, the price of gasoline has increased by 57% in 6 years and could rise even more if Petrobras decides to follow this policy of international parity.

Petrobras has been adopting the import parity pricing policy for liquid oil derivatives since October 2018, and this makes fuel prices linked to the international market. Since the change, fuel in the country has had the highest increase in history, surpassing inflation by more than 30%.

