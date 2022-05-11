Income Tax Refund will be in 5 lots; see when receive

The deadline for filing the 2022 Income Tax (IR) is closed on May 31. In view of this, taxpayers can now know when they should receive the Income Tax refund.

Therefore, the Federal Revenue released the calendar, which this year is divided into 5 lots until the month of September. Check below when you will receive your IR refund.

In short, the amount of tax payable or refund to be earned is based on the sum of all income and in the income range of each taxpayer. The first batch of Income Tax refund starts to be paid on May 31st. That is, on the same deadline as the IR 2022 declaration.

In this way, as soon as the taxpayer fills in the declaration, he receives the information whether or not he is entitled to a refund.

In addition, the Federal Revenue prioritizes the refund of the Income Tax by the date of delivery of the declaration. Therefore, whoever declares first, has priority in receiving and can win the money in the first batches. However, before that, the elderly, people with disabilities, people with serious illnesses and teachers have priority on the list.

It is worth mentioning that the refund is the return of the excess amount, which is paid or withheld at source before the annual adjustment statement. That is, when the taxpayer pays more tax than he should.

It is because of this that many people have values ​​to gain and others do not. Therefore, it is important to be careful when reporting. This is said because what generates the refund of the Income Tax, are the deductible expenses.

Finally, check out the 2022 Income Tax refund calendar below:

1st batch: May 31;

2nd batch: June 30th;

3rd batch: July 30th;

4th batch: August 31;

5th batch: September 30th.

