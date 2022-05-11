Inflation is the highest for April since 1996; in 12 months, it is 12.13%

Driven by food and fuel, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), the official inflation in the country, closed April at 1.06%, the highest result for the month in 26 years, since 1996 (1.26%). In comparison with March, when the index was 1.62%, there was a deceleration.

In April last year, the change had been 0.31%. In the year, the IPCA accumulates a high of 4.29% and, in the last 12 months, of 12.13%.

The numbers are well above the Central Bank’s target for inflation this year, of 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down. That is, ranging between 2% and 5%.

They also came higher than expected by analysts surveyed by the Reuters news agency, who pointed to inflation of 1% in April and 12.07% in 12 months.

The data were released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Food goes up in supermarkets and restaurants

The main impacts of the month came from food and beverages, which had the biggest change (2.06%) and the biggest impact (0.43 percentage point) on the index, and transport, with an increase of 1.91% and an impact of 0.42 percentage point. Together, the two groups contributed around 80% of the April IPCA.

According to the research analyst at the IBGE, André Almeida, the rise in food and beverages was driven by the prices of food for consumption at home, bought in supermarkets, especially long-life milk (up by more than 10%), potato (18.28%), tomato (10.18%), soybean oil (8.24%), French bread (4.52%) and meat (1.02%).

In food away from home (0.62%), the meal rose 0.42%, after registering a high of 0.6% in March. Snacks, on the other hand, accelerated in April, with an increase of 0.98% compared to the 0.76% observed in the previous month.

The rise in gasoline was the one that weighed the most on the index

In transport, the increase was driven mainly by the increase in fuel prices (3.2%), as in the previous month, especially gasoline (2.48%), the product with the greatest impact (0.17 percentage points) in the month index.

Gasoline is the sub-item with the greatest weight in the IPCA (6.71%), but other fuels also rose. Ethanol rose 8.44%, diesel oil, 4.74% and there was still a 0.24% rise in vehicle gas.

André Almeida, IBGE research analyst

Still in transport, the highlights were the increases in airline tickets (9.48%) and transport by application (4.09%). New cars (0.44%) and motorcycles (1.02%) continue to rise, while used cars (-0.47%) fell after 21 consecutive months of increase.

The acceleration of the health and personal care group (1.77%) was mainly due to the rise in the prices of pharmaceutical products. On April 1st, the federal government formalized the endorsement for an adjustment of 10.89% in drug prices in the country.

End of the extra fee on the electricity bill reduced energy costs

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed in April, only one registered a drop in prices.

The housing group had a negative change due to the drop in electricity prices (-6.27%), thanks to the end of charging an extra fee on the electricity bill, on April 16th. The water scarcity tariff flag was in effect since September last year, adding R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed in the electricity bill.

On the other hand, also in the housing group, there were increases in bottled gas (3.32%) and piped gas (1.38%).

See below how inflation was in April

Food and beverages: 2.06%

Transport: 1.91%

Health and personal care: 1.77%

Household items: 1.53%

Clothing: 1.26%

Personal expenses: 0.48%

Communication: 0.08%

Education: 0.06%

Housing: -1.14%

Inflation reached all surveyed regions

All areas had positive change in April.

The largest was in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro (1.39%), where the increases in pharmaceutical products (6.38%) and gasoline (2.62%) were the main factors.

The smallest change occurred in the metropolitan area of ​​Salvador (0.67%), where there was a drop in the prices of gasoline (-3.9%) and electricity (-3.41%).

About the IPCA

The IPCA has been calculated by the IBGE since 1980, refers to families earning between 1 and 40 minimum wages, and covers ten metropolitan regions of the country, in addition to the municipalities of Goiânia, Campo Grande, Rio Branco, São Luís, Aracaju and Brasília.

To calculate the monthly index, prices collected between March 31 and April 29, 2022 (reference) were compared with prices in force between February 26 and March 30, 2022 (base).

with Reuters