Inter Milan beat Juventus to win title

Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia title over Juventus by winning 4-2. The clash, held this afternoon, ended in a draw in normal time, but in extra time Perisic scored twice. The goals of the match were scored by Barella, Çalhanoglu, Perisic (twice) for the Nerazzurri, while Alex Sandro and Vlahovic scored for the Bianconeri.

With this achievement, Inter broke an 11-year fast, as the club had not lifted a Coppa Italia trophy since the 2010/11 season. With that, he already has eight titles in the competition.

The Old Lady will go unnoticed this season, as in the Italian she is only in fourth place, with 69 points, 11 less than the leaders Milan.

Juve returns to the field next Monday (16), at 15:45 (Brasília time), to face Lazio, at home. Inter will face Cagliari on Sunday, at 15:45 (Brasília time). Both matches are valid for the 37th round of the Italian Championship.

Great goal!

At the beginning of the match, at six minutes, Barella opened the scoring for Inter. The midfielder received on the left, dominated by pulling to the middle, with space and without marking, and hit a cross at the angle, with no chance for Perin. After the goal, the Milan team started to press, create more and be better in the match.

Inter Milan’s Barella celebrates his goal against Juve in the Coppa Italia final Image: ISABELLA BONOTTO / AFP

twice Handanovic

Until the 15th minute, the only completion of the game had been Barella’s goal. However, in the following minutes, Juve decided to impose itself in the match and it was the turn of the goalkeeper Handanovic to appear.

Old Lady’s first attempt was with Dybala, who kicked with danger, but shirt 1 made a good save. The second came from Vlahovic’s feet, who received in the area, after a wrong exit from Inter, dominated very well and hit crossed, sending a bomb for the goalkeeper to make a defense.

inter pressed

After half of the first half, Juve started to like the game more and ended up bombing Handanovic, who was forced to make good saves to keep Inter ahead on the scoreboard. There were at least five clear chances from the Old Lady to tie the match.

Worry for Tite

Danilo left the pitch even before the break. The player was replaced by physical issues and raises concern for the coach of the Brazilian team, who called him up for the next friendlies in Brazil, in June.

Turn in Rome!

The second half also started with a lot of pressure from Juventus. At six minutes, after a blocked shot from Vlahovic, the ball was left for Alex Sandro, who kicked from outside the area, had a deflection and Handanovic did not live his best moment of the game, accepting the tie.

Soon after, in a great counterattack, Dybala received in speed and gave first to Vlahovic. The striker entered the area, cut the mark and stopped Handanovic, but on the rebound he didn’t waste it and scored the goal of Juve’s comeback. Everything changed in just two minutes at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome!

Vlahovic celebrates his goal against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final Image: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

All the same

Lautaro received in the small area, but got tangled up with Bonucci and fell to the lawn. The match referee soon pointed out the lime mark. Çalhanoglu went for the ball, took it very well and sent it into the angle, indefensible for Perin.

perisic!

In extra time, De Vrij fell in Juve’s area after De Lig. The match continued, but the game was stopped for VAR to check the bid. The match referee was called to the monitor and awarded the penalty. Perisic charged well and put Inter ahead on the scoreboard again.

Shortly thereafter, Inter took advantage of the space on the counterattack. Perisic received at the entrance of the area, without marking, and hit a beautiful cross kick to make the fourth goal of the Milan team.

Perisic celebrates his goal over Juventus in the Coppa Italia final Image: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

Chronology

Just six minutes into the first half, midfielder Barella opened the scoring for the Milan team. In the second half, right at the beginning, Alex Sandro left everything the same, at six, and, in the next minute, Vlahovic scored the turning point for Juve, but at the end of regulation time Çalhanoglu drew the match. In overtime, Perisic put Inter in front again, chewing on the eighth, from a penalty, and on the 11th.

DATA SHEET: JUVENTUS 2x4 INTER FROM MILAN

Reason: Italian Cup Final

Local: ANDolympic stadiumin Rome (Italy)

Date and time: May 11, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

goals: Barella (6′ T1 – INT), Alex Sandro (6′ T2 – YUV), Vlahovic (7′ T2 – YUV), Çalhanoglu (35′ T2 – INT), Perisic (8′ T1(P) – INT), Perisic (11′ 1st (P) – INT)

Yellow cards: Brozovic (INT), Locatelli (JUV), Vidal (INT)

YOUTH: perin; Daniel (Morata), Chiellini (Arthur)In ligt and Alex Sandro (Pellegrini); Rabiot, Zakaria (Locatelli) and square; Dybala (Kean), Bernardeschi (Bonucci) and Vlahovic. Technician: Massimiliano Allegri

INTER MILAN: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio (Dimarco (Bastoni)), De irj, Skriniar and Darmain (Dumfries); Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Vidal) and Perisic; Lautaro (Alexis Sánchez) and Dzeko (Joaquín Correa). Technician: Simone Inzaghi