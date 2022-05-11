IPCA: inflation stays at 1.06% in April and reaches 12.13% in 12 months | Economy

Driven by the rise in fuel prices, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, stood at 1.06% in April, after a rise of 1.62% in March, as announced this Wednesday (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

It was the biggest change for a month of April since 1996 (1.26%). That is, in 26 years.

In 2022, the IPCA accumulates a high of 4.29%.

Despite having decelerated compared to the March result, inflation jumped to 12.13% in 12 monthsabove the 11.30% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.

It is about highest inflation for the 1 year period since October 2003 (13.98%).

With the April result, it’s already been 8 months in a row with inflation running above double digitswhich reinforces the bets of a new increase in the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 12.75% per year.

The median of the 39 projections collected by Valor Data was a rate of 1% in April and 12.06% in 12 months.

See April inflation for each of the surveyed groups

Food and beverages: 2.06%

Housing: -1.14%

Household items: 1.53%

Clothing: 1.26%

Transport: 1.91%

Health and personal care: 1.77%

Personal expenses: 0.48%

Education: 0.06%

Communication: 0.08%

Both transport and food and beverages gained weight from March to April. “Together, they contributed with about 80% of the April index”, highlighted the research analyst, André Almeida.

Fuels follow the villains

Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed were up in April.

Gasoline was once again the villain of inflation in the month, with a rise of 2.48%, accounting alone for an impact of 0.17 percentage point on the index. “Gasoline is the sub-item with the highest weight in the IPCA (6.71%), but other fuels also rose. Ethanol rose 8.44%, diesel oil, 4.74% and there was still a 0.24% rise in vehicular gas”, highlighted Almeida.

In 12 months, gasoline accumulates a high of 31.22%ethanol, 42.11%, and diesel, 53.5%.

Most Expensive Potatoes and Tomatoes

Food, which had already risen in the previous month, continued to rise in April. The rise was driven by the prices of food for consumption at home (2.59%).

Among the main increases, highlight goes to long-life milk (10.31%), potato (18.28%), tomato (10.18%), soy oil (8.24%), French bread (4.52%) and meat (1.02%).

Energy softens index of the month

The housing group was the only one with deflation in the month, driven by the fall in electricity prices (-6.27%). In March, the group had registered a rise of 1.15%.

“The negative variation of electric energy was the one that most contributed to this deceleration [no mês]”, pointed out Almeida.

As of April 16, the green tariff flag came into effect, with no extra charge on the electricity bill. Since September of last year, the Water Scarcity flag was in effect, which added R$14.20 to every 100 kWh consumed.

already the Bottled gas rose 3.32% in April and accumulates a high of 32.34% in 12 months.

In the analysis by regions, the highest inflation in April was registered in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro (1.39%), and the smallest change occurred in the metropolitan area of ​​Salvador (0.67%).

more widespread inflation

Even with the deceleration in the month, inflation became more widespread. The diffusion index went from 76% in March to 78% in April. This is the highest level since January 2003 (85.94%).

The indicator reflects the spread of price increases among the 377 products and services surveyed by the IBGE. This means that practically 8 out of 10 items surveyed were more expensive.

Inflation for low income

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which calculates inflation for low-income families and is used as a reference for salary readjustments and INSS benefits, rose 1.04% in April, against 1.71% in March.

It was the biggest change for a month of April since 2003, (1.38%). In the year, the INPC accumulates a high of 4.49% and, in the last 12 months, of 12.47%.

Inflation above target for the 2nd year in a row

Average market expectations for 2022 closed inflation are currently at 7.89% – more than double the mid-year target, but still below the 10.06% recorded in 2021.

Projections for the IPCA continue to be revised upwards and the Central Bank itself has already admitted that the inflation target should exceed, for the 2nd year in a row, the government’s target ceiling, which had been set at 3.5% for 2022.

To try to bring inflation back to the target, the Central Bank has tightened monetary policy further. The basic interest rate (Selic) is currently at 12.75% and the BC has signaled that it is on its way to raising interest rates further.

According to the minutes of the last Copom meeting, consumer inflation “continues to be high, with an increase spread across several components, proving to be more persistent than anticipated.”

For 2023, the current market projection is for inflation of 4.10% and interest rate at 9.25% at the end of the year.

For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.