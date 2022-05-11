IPCA rises 1.06% in April, highest rise for the month since 1996

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation index, rose 1.06% in April compared to March, show data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Wednesday. (11).

It was the biggest increase for the month since 1996 (1.26%), and the result was driven by food, beverages and transport (mainly gasoline and long-life milk). As a result, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.29% in the year and 12.13% in the last 12 months (up from 11.30% in March).

The indicator was slightly above market expectations, as the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 1.0% and an annual increase of 12.07%.

But the number came below the March IPCA, which rose 1.62% and was the biggest result for the month since 1994 (and also higher than expected). The IPCA-15, which is a preview of the IPCA, had risen 1.73% in April, the highest rise for the month since 1995 and the highest monthly variation since February 2003.

Food, drinks and transport

The main impacts of inflation in April came from food and beverages and transport, and both groups contributed around 80% of the IPCA, according to the IBGE. The food and beverage group had the biggest change (+2.06%) and the biggest impact on the index (0.43 percentage point), followed closely by transport (+1.91% and 0.42 percentage point).

In food and beverages, the rise was driven by food for consumption at home (+2.59%) and by a rise of more than 10% in long-life milk (which alone impacted the index by 0.07 percentage point). Other relevant increases were that of potato (+18.28%), tomato (+10.18%), soybean oil (+8.24%), French bread (+4.52%) and of meat (+1.02%).

In transport, the rise was mainly driven by the increase in fuel prices, which continued to rise (up 3.20% and impact of 0.25 percentage point on the April IPCA). The negative highlight was gasoline (+2.48%), the product with the greatest positive impact on the index in the month (0.17 percentage point).

André Almeida, an IBGE research analyst, says that food and transport “had already risen in the previous month and continued to rise in April”. “Gasoline is the sub-item with the highest weight in the IPCA (6.71%), but other fuels also rose. Ethanol rose 8.44%, diesel, 4.74%, and there was still a 0.24% rise in vehicle gas”.

Electricity

There was also an acceleration of inflation in the health and personal care groups (+1.77%) and household articles (+1.53%). The only one to show a retraction in prices was housing (-1.14%), as the other groups were between 0.06% appreciation of education and 1.26% of clothing.

The housing group (-1.14%) was the only one to present a negative change in April due to the drop in electricity prices (-6.27%), with the end of the water shortage tariff flag in the middle of the month. It was replaced by the green flag, which has no extra charge on the electricity bill.

The drop in housing was not greater because there were increases in bottled gas (+3.32%) and piped gas (+1.38%).

