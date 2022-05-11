Itaú had a profit of R$ 7.36 billion in the 1st quarter. See the results

On Monday (9), Itaú Unibanco released the results obtained in the 1st quarter of 2022. Thus, according to the bank, a recurring net income of R$ 7.36 billion was obtained during this period. This represented an increase of 15.1% year over year. With that, the numbers followed in line with the expectation of profit registered by analysts, which was of R$ 7.35 billion. So, to find out more, check out below.

Thus, according to information from Itaú, the recurring return on average annualized equity was 20.4%. An increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2021. In total, the cost of credit was R$ 7 billion in the first quarter, representing an increase of 69.5% when compared to last year.

Also according to the bank, the increase was due to the 57.8% growth in the allowance for loan losses, the so-called PDD. This was mainly due to the expansion of the retail credit portfolio over the period. During this time, the total loan portfolio also grew, being 13.9% higher compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Finally, in relation to the individuals portfolio, the increase was mainly related to the volumes of lines associated with guaranteed credit. Real estate had the highest rate, with a rise of 44.5%. In addition, service and insurance revenues grew 9.6% during this period, largely due to the increase in credit and debit card revenues, especially in the small and medium-sized companies segment.

Also on Monday, Itaú stated that the increase in profit is due to the growth in the financial margin with customers, driven by the greater volume of credit and the change in its product offering. By the end of this year, Itaú expects the total loan portfolio to grow between 9% and 12%.

