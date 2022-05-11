Ja Morant is out of Game 5 and expected to miss the rest of the NBA Playoffs | nba

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Tuesday night that star Ja Morant is banned from Game 5 with the Golden State Warriors, this Wednesday, in Memphis. The point guard should not be able to return in the playoff sequence if the Grizzlies win the duel and extend the Western Conference semifinal series.

Morant underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee, brought on by a pull by Warriors’ Jordan Poole in the last quarter of Game 3 on Saturday.see the bid below). Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and some players on the team protested, but the NBA decided not to punish the point guard.

Morant watched the upset defeat in Game 4 from the bench on Monday night in San Francisco. The series is now 3-1 to Golden State and could end this Wednesday. The Grizzlies’ hope is on regular season numbers, when they won 20 of the 25 games where they didn’t have their best player.