Jade Picon reignites the debate over former reality TV contestants becoming soap opera actors; understand the controversy

Jade Picon was confirmed in the cast of the new soap opera by Glória Perez, “Crossing”. But accompanied by the good news, the ex-BBB received a barrage of criticism. THE artistic class was disgusted at how easily she got the role.

In fact, she is not qualified to act in soap operas. Proof of this is that the Artists Union has been more demanding with those who want to follow the profession. THE DRT (Technical Registration Document) has been required.

In addition to her, other former reality participants were also criticized by the artistic class. Rafa Kalimann was one of those that was also detonated on social media.

The fact that she was cast in the series “Rensga Hits”from Globoplay, also angered professional actors waiting for an opportunity.

Many comparisons with Chay Suede, Lucy Alves, Grazi Massafera and Juliana Alves are also being made. All of them left reality and had opportunities as actors in some soap operas.

But it is worth mentioning that the majority either did intensive courses of acting together with the cast of the plots. Also, with the exception of Chay, none of the aforementioned played a prominent role in the early years of his career.

The revolt, understandable, of the actors does not refer specifically Jade. But yes, the way that broadcasters have been prioritizing influencers with a lot of followers, in an attempt to leverage the novels.

Acclaimed artists such as Murilo Benício, Vladimir Brichta, Alice Braga and Reynaldo Gianecchini have already shown dissatisfaction with the strategy.

But what do you think? Can ex-reality contestants become soap opera actors?