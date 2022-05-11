James Gunn denies participation by Jennifer Holland

The actress Jennifer Hollandfrom Peacemaker, should not appear in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. According to the director James Gunnthe suspicion came from a botched post by him on Twitter.

In a post last week, in which he announced the end of filming with a photo of the cast, the protagonist Zoe Saldana stayed out. To compensate for the absence of the actress, the filmmaker published a second photo, in which Zoe appears next to Holland.

Gunn’s message, in a joking tone, led fans and journalists to believe that Holland would have a mysterious role in the long. after the portal Cinema Reviewed publish the news, the director denied it, assuming part of the blame for the mistake.

“I haven’t actually confirmed this, but I have to partially take the blame. I realized the moment I posted the photo that my tweet was horribly written“, explained Gunn on the social network.

It is worth remembering that it is common to see the director denying and also confirming news about his films on social networks, such as when Will Poulter was billed as Adam Warlock in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has already finished filming and is scheduled for release in May 2023.

