JBS (JBSS3) sees profit more than double and announces dividend of R$ 2.2 billion

JBS (JBSS3) reported net income of R$5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), a growth of 151.4% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The increase in profit can be attributed to the growth in revenue and the decrease in financial losses in the period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 46.7% in 1Q22, totaling R$10.1 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 11.1% in the first three months of the year, up 2 pp compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 90.9 billion between January and March this year, a growth of 20.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

The net financial result was negative by R$210.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, a reduction of 82.1% over the financial losses of the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached BRL 16.365 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 47.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

General and administrative expenses totaled BRL 3.176 billion in 1Q22, a growth of 27.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

In 1Q22, cash flow from operating activities was R$344 million, versus a cash consumption of R$629 million in 1Q21, explained by the improvement in operating performance.

Free cash flow, after addition of fixed assets, interest paid and received, was negative by R$2.8 billion, of which R$857 million related to non-recurring items.

The company’s net debt stood at R$66.488 billion at the end of March 2022, an increase of 16.3% over the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 1.36 times in March/22, down 0.40 times over the same period in 2021.

JBS dividends

JBS reported that it approved interim dividends in the amount of 2.218 billion. Amount equivalent to R$ 1.00 per common share issued by the company.

Proceeds will be paid in accordance with existing share positions at the close of trading on May 16, 2022 and JBS shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 17, 2022.

Payment will be made on May 24 this year.

share buyback

JBS (JBSS3) also announced that it will cancel around 26.6 million shares and announced a new buyback plan of up to 113.4 million.

The maximum term for settlement of operations carried out under the Share Buyback Program is 18 months, starting on May 11, 2022.

There are currently approximately 1.13 billion JBS common shares outstanding.

